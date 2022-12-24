Customers asked to reduce electricity use through Christmas morning

AES Ohio is asking people to reduce electricity usage through 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The call for conservation was prompted by pressure from high demand due to wintry weather brought on by extremely low temperatures.
The following can be used to conserve energy:
- Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits.
- Delaying use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times.
- Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.
If further measures are required, electricity grid operator PJM Interconnect will instruct AES Ohio to use emergency temporary interruptions of service to customers to extend available power generation and help maintain operations until additional power is available.
“We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers, who can help ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these steps,” Kristina Lund, AES Ohio President and CEO, said. “Public conservation can make a difference, and every little bit counts.”
About the Author