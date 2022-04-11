Cutest Pet Photo Contest: Meet the 7 winners from 2021

We’re bringing back our 4th annual Cutest Pet Photo Contest, and we want you to get involved!
Starting today, we need help identifying the cutest in the area in 10 categories. It’s simple. You upload photos or videos of your pets, then vote on your favorites.
Here’s how to participate:
1. Visit www.daytondailynews.com/cutest-pet-contest/.
2. Click to go to our Cutest Pet Photo Contest or Cutest Pet Video Contest.
3. Submit your photos or videos from April 11 (National Pet Day) to April 30 (National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day).
Our categories are: Cutest Dog, Cutest Cat, Best Rescue, Best Senior, Best Pet & Owner Look-a-Like, Most Mischievous, Best Work From Home, Best Costume and Best “Olympian Moment.”
4. Vote on your favorites from May 2-May 22.
So organize your photos, take some new ones, take those videos and challenge your pet to an “Olympic worthy” sport and capture the moment and get ready to enter our contest for a chance to win a variety of prizes.
For inspiration, here’s a look at the 7 winners in our photo contest from 2021:
Cutest Dog
Sometimes you need wine....
I’m Sumo and I love this wine toy that my neighbor gave me for Christmas.
Cutest Cat
Tobias
Passing out treats
Most Mischievous Pet
Scrappy
After “helping” mow the grass.
Best Pet & Owner Look-alike
Like Father Like Son
Beard and all, lets go Vols!
Best Rescue Pet
A Rescue doing some rescuing of his own
Jerry the Golden Retriever is a rescue. Here he is rescuing a little bunny.
Best Senior Pet (8+ Years Old)
Senior Doodle Out On The Town
Most days are the typical eat, morning stroll, nap, occasional treat, afternoon stroll, eat, play, nap, evening stroll, and bedtime! BUT some evenings I put on my straw hat and go out on the town!!! It’s a Doodle’s life and I’m living it!!
Best Work From Home Pet
Nala’s Morning Routine
Gotta check my morning emails.
