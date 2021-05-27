Dallas firm buys office building across from Dayton Mall for $2.9M

A Dallas real estate investment trust has purchased an office building directly across from the Dayton Mall for nearly $3 million, real estate records indicate.
NADG NNN SN (OH) LP is listed as the buyer for the property at 2599 Miamisburg Centerville Road, at the busy corner of Mad River and Miamisburg Centerville roads.
The front of the building has a veranda seen by thousands of motorists daily.
NADG NNN North America Development Group, based in Dallas, bought the 8,586-square-foot building from ECC MAD RIVER LLC.
The Dallas company paid $2.95 million on May 13, Montgomery County records show.
According to its web site, NADG NNN is a real estate investment trust that focuses on “freestanding buildings, located directly in front of shopping centers, situated on busy roads with the best access and visibility, typically leased to a service oriented, internet proof, household name tenant, under long-term lease agreements.”
According to the building’s Loopnet listing, the building has “high traffic counts of approximately 30,000 vehicles per day for great visibility.” The building is also less than a mile from Interstate 75.
A message seeking information was left with a principal of NADG NNN North America Development Group.