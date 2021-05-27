Dallas firm buys office building across from Dayton Mall for $2.9M

Montgomery County photo

According to its web site, NADG NNN is a real estate investment trust that focuses on “freestanding buildings, located directly in front of shopping centers, situated on busy roads with the best access and visibility, typically leased to a service oriented, internet proof, household name tenant, under long-term lease agreements.”

According to the building’s Loopnet listing, the building has “high traffic counts of approximately 30,000 vehicles per day for great visibility.” The building is also less than a mile from Interstate 75.

A message seeking information was left with a principal of NADG NNN North America Development Group.