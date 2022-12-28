dayton-daily-news logo
75-year-old dies after running into burning barn in Darke County Friday

Local News
By
25 minutes ago

A Darke County man died after running into a burning barn on Friday.

The man was identified as Terry Mowry, 75.

According to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was first reported Dec. 23 at 6:58 p.m. in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road, which is on the Darke County/Miami County line near Laura, Ohio.

The caller told dispatchers that their barn was on fire, and that her husband had run back into the burning building.

Explore2 indicted after stolen car leads to police chase, crashes in Moraine

Emergency crews from 11 area departments responded to the scene to fight the fire.

As it was being extinguished fire personnel found a body in the barn, which was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, who confirmed that it was Mowry.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, the sheriff’s office said, but they do not believe there was foul play.

Departments that responded to the fire include: Pitsburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Hollansburg Fire Department, Greenville Township Fire Department, Bradford Fire Department, Laura Fire Department, Ludlow Falls Fire Department, Liberty Township Fire Department, New Madison Fire Department, West Milton Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue and Union Township Rescue.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and Darke County Coroner’s Office were also called to the scene after the body was found.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

