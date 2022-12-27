2 indicted after stolen car leads to police chase, crashes in Moraine

“Our officers attempted to stop that vehicle,” said Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish. “It fled from our officers. [There was] a short pursuit down West Dorothy Lane toward state Route 741. That vehicle crashed into another car in the intersection and three occupants of that car bailed.”

The pursuit lasted for less than half a mile and officers’ maximum speed reached 82 mph, he said.

The driver of the other car was taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening.

All three suspects were arrested following a short foot chase, with help from the Kettering Police Department and a K9 officer, Parish said.

The driver was identified as Pate and the two occupants were identified as Nevins and Barnes, according to court records.

Witnesses and surveillance video from the area reportedly showed Barnes running with a gun and throwing it on the roof of a business. Investigators later recovered the gun, according to an affidavit.

The three men were injured in the crash. Pate was taken to Kettering Health Dayton and Barnes and Neven were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.

The Honda was stolen from a Butler Twp. residence after it was left running in the driveway, according to court records.

