2 indicted after stolen car leads to police chase, crashes in Moraine

Two of three Dayton men were indicted after police say they crashed a stolen car earlier this month and tried to run from officers in Moraine.
Tolie Damien Pate Jr., 23, and Jaylin Darren Barnes, 18, are both scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Pate is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident. Barnes is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor obstructing official business, A third man, Dalan Jamal Nevins, 20, was charged with one count of misdemeanor obstructing official business.
Moraine police responded around 11:45 a.m. Dec. 14 to the area of Springboro Pike and West Dorothy Lane regarding a stolen white Honda Accord.
An officer found the car leaving a car wash on West Dorothy Lane, according to court documents.
“Our officers attempted to stop that vehicle,” said Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish. “It fled from our officers. [There was] a short pursuit down West Dorothy Lane toward state Route 741. That vehicle crashed into another car in the intersection and three occupants of that car bailed.”
The pursuit lasted for less than half a mile and officers’ maximum speed reached 82 mph, he said.
The driver of the other car was taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening.
All three suspects were arrested following a short foot chase, with help from the Kettering Police Department and a K9 officer, Parish said.
The driver was identified as Pate and the two occupants were identified as Nevins and Barnes, according to court records.
Witnesses and surveillance video from the area reportedly showed Barnes running with a gun and throwing it on the roof of a business. Investigators later recovered the gun, according to an affidavit.
The three men were injured in the crash. Pate was taken to Kettering Health Dayton and Barnes and Neven were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus.
The Honda was stolen from a Butler Twp. residence after it was left running in the driveway, according to court records.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
