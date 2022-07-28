Dave Chapelle’s real estate company buys downtown Dayton building

Dan “Wiley” Lafferty opened Wiley’s Comedy Niteclub’s in 1982 at its original location at 970 Patterson Road. The club moved to its current location at 101 Pine in the Oregon District in 1990. Lafferty sold Wiley’s to comedian Rob Haney, who operated the club until he sold it to Bowers and his five business partners in late 2014.

Records give a transaction date of Wednesday. The deed gives a Yellow Springs address for Iron Table.

Montgomery County records show these Dayton properties are the only properties Chappelle’s company owns in the county.

Chappelle has been active in area real estate, mostly in Greene County and Yellow Springs, where he has a home. Earlier this year, he was among those who expressed concerns about a plan for a new Oberer Homes development in Yellow Springs.

In February, after complaints from residents, including Chappelle, Yellow Springs Village Council voted 2-2 with one member recusing himself on a revised “planned unit development” zoning in that project.

That meant the zoning in question reverted to what was previously approved, with 143 single-family homes on the lot, with the homes starting at about $300,000, according to village documents, without a component for affordable housing.

Wiley’s is Ohio’s oldest comedy club and Dayton’s first comedy club.

A message seeking comment was left with Chappelle’s publicist.