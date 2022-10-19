Dayton Airport USO office has closed ‘effective immediately’

“The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible,” said an email Tuesday from Erik Oberg, USO center program manager. “As a result of an evaluation of center operations, USO leadership has made the difficult decision to close the Dayton Airport USO Center, effective immediately.

“This closure is aimed at properly aligning our organization for the future. It is not being driven by the current economic environment. We would be making these reductions even in a better economy,” the email added.