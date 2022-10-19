Dayton Airport USO office has closed ‘effective immediately’

The USO (United Services Organizations) office at Dayton International Airport has closed “effective immediately,” a new email from a local USO supervisor tells recipients.
“The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible,” said an email Tuesday from Erik Oberg, USO center program manager. “As a result of an evaluation of center operations, USO leadership has made the difficult decision to close the Dayton Airport USO Center, effective immediately.
“This closure is aimed at properly aligning our organization for the future. It is not being driven by the current economic environment. We would be making these reductions even in a better economy,” the email added.
Reached Wednesday morning, Oberg directed questions to a USO public affairs office.
Volunteers are urged to consider volunteering at the USO office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base or the Cincinnati or Columbus airport USO centers.
They are asked to contact Regina Franz, center ops supervisor, at rfranz@uso.org.
