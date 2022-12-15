Dayton airport’s 10-year master plan proposes runway expansion on north side

Proposed reconfiguration of the runways would include an expansion of the airport to the north, past Lightner Road.

“We want to de-couple (two) runways and in order to do that, we would have to extend that runway to the north,” he said.

In order to complete this reconfiguration as proposed, Lightner Road, on the border between Montgomery and Miami counties, would have to be closed or relocated, Turner said. He reiterated that this is a draft plan and prior to any such changes being made, the airport would have to work with the counties and other relevant jurisdictions on details.

Some community members attended Wednesday’s open house to see if the plans would affect Paul E. Knoop Jr. Prairie, which is located just southwest of the airport. Those opposing development on Knoop Prairie have said any projects would threaten a watershed that begins on the prairie land that feeds into Wiles Creek, which is a small stream that travels south through the Aullwood Audubon Farm and Aullwood Garden MetroPark.

Many have also said the prairie needs to be protected as it is a vital part of a thriving habitat for wildlife, birds and insects, and it has a diverse collection of native plant species.

In the previous 10-year master plan, a proposal to extend a runway in the southwest direction left part of the prairie within the “runway protection zone.” These plans were never carried out and within the new master plan’s runway reconfiguration, Knoop Prairie does not fall within the protection zone.

This change in plans left some residents hesitantly optimistic about the future of the prairie lands, while others, like Douglas Horvath, is reluctant to call it a win.

“Part of the runway protection is that it would have prevented anyone from putting a building on that land,” Horvath said. “So while it’s not in (the airport’s) current proposal to put a building there, there isn’t any restriction that would prevent development from happening.”

