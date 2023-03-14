Dayton all-girls school to be co-ed next year

The building serves preschool through sixth grade and will allow both male and female students to enroll this fall.

In a press release, the district said the change was necessary due to a decline in enrollment at Charity Adams and to alleviate overcrowding at nearby elementary schools. Nearby elementary schools include Valerie, Belle Haven and Fairview. Charity Adams is located at 440 Shoup Mill Road, Dayton, in the northwest part of the city.