Dayton all-girls school to be co-ed next year
Dayton all-girls school to be co-ed next year

Local News
By , Staff Writer
55 minutes ago

Dayton Public Schools announced Tuesday that all-girls school Charity Adams Earley Academy will be co-ed beginning this fall.

The building serves preschool through sixth grade and will allow both male and female students to enroll this fall.

In a press release, the district said the change was necessary due to a decline in enrollment at Charity Adams and to alleviate overcrowding at nearby elementary schools. Nearby elementary schools include Valerie, Belle Haven and Fairview. Charity Adams is located at 440 Shoup Mill Road, Dayton, in the northwest part of the city.

Current Charity Adams students are welcome to return next year. However, the building will no longer be considered a district-wide school, which means in order for students to receive yellow bus transportation, they must live within the quadrant and be 1.5 miles or more from the school.

The district said the “decision to make this change has not been easy.”

The district said they first informed Charity Adams parents of this news on Monday. Charity Adams is the last Dayton Public School to be single sex, according to the district.

Not all details have been finalized. Parents will be receiving more detailed information in the coming weeks and months.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

