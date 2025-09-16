Breaking: Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Dayton Arcade’s newest vendor is a boutique dry bar with high-end beauty services

Construction will begin this fall on the Dayton Arcade’s newest vendor.

Tiffany’s on Third, a boutique dry bar specializing in quick, high-end beauty services, will be located inside the North Arcade with a separate entrance at 30 W. Third St.

“From the moment I first stepped into the Arcade, I knew it was where I belonged,” said owner Tiffany Goins, a Dayton native and longtime beauty industry professional.

Tiffany’s on Third, expected to open in early 2026, will offer professional blowouts, express facials, makeup applications, nail services and more.

The boutique dry bar is designed for efficiency and elegance. All services are provided without the need for hours-long appointments.

Group bookings for bridal parties, corporate teams and special events will be available.

“The space carries a rich history, an undeniable energy, and an incredible sense of community,” Goins said. “Tiffany’s on Third is here to enhance that spirit by offering services that leave people feeling confident, beautiful, and ready to take on whatever comes next. We are beautifully Dayton.”

The boutique dry bar joins several other vendors with plans to open in the North Arcade retail marketplace including Luke’s Custom Cakes, Nook & Needle and Smales Pretzel Bakery.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany’s on Third to the North Arcade,” said David Williams, vice president of real estate development for Cross Street Partners. “Our vision for the Arcade has always been to create a dynamic mix of retail, dining, and experiences that bring people together. Tiffany’s addition not only enhances the North Arcade’s offerings but also reflects the kind of vibrant, community-driven businesses that make downtown Dayton such an exciting place to be.”

Cross Street Partners is working with the Model Group and McCormack Baron Salazar to redevelop the Dayton Arcade, a collection of nine buildings totaling over 500,000 square feet.

