Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce elects new board members

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce announced has elected new board members.
The new members of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees are:
Charlynda Scales, Mutt’s Sauce; Doug Anspach Jr., Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP; Dr. Jack Thomas, Central State University; Jason Praeter, Cincinnati Bell, Inc.; Steve Maggard, Henny Penny; John McKenzie, Winsupply, Inc.; and Beth Whelley, Fahlgren Mortine Public Relations
These members will serve two year terms. The chamber board consists of up to 50 community business leaders who carry out the business of the chamber, according to its bylaws. The board meets quarterly during the months of February, May, August and November.
The board guides chamber operations, and serves as representatives for the chamber’s 2,200 business members on public policy issues and other regional matters in which the chamber’s involved.
