Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce elects new board members

The new members of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees are:

Charlynda Scales, Mutt’s Sauce; Doug Anspach Jr., Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP; Dr. Jack Thomas, Central State University; Jason Praeter, Cincinnati Bell, Inc.; Steve Maggard, Henny Penny; John McKenzie, Winsupply, Inc.; and Beth Whelley, Fahlgren Mortine Public Relations