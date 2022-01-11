Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce program for female business leaders accepting applications

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Empower Cohort program.
Empower is a women’s professional leadership development program for mid- to upper-level management. This 10-month intensive cohort program, blending professional business coaching with innovative curriculum and problem solving, is designed exclusively for women business leaders.
With support from Fifth Third Bank, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to once again partner with Aileron to provide Dayton’s female business leaders with world-class business coaching, personal development, and ways to eliminate barriers to advancement through the Empower program.
The ideal Empower candidate is an accomplished leader in the Dayton region within her organization or community. This applicant is someone who has been identified as a candidate for future growth opportunities or has the personal desire to take their leadership to the next level.
Empower is the perfect program for someone who is focused on both professional and personal development. Empower combines these critical components into a “next level” leadership experience.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 1. The program cost of $3,000 for Dayton Area Chamber members and $4,800 for non-members must be paid in full prior to the opening retreat. Contact Amanda Bergmann at abergmann@dacc.org with questions.
