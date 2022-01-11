Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce program for female business leaders accepting applications

Empower is a women’s professional leadership development program for mid- to upper-level management. This 10-month intensive cohort program, blending professional business coaching with innovative curriculum and problem solving, is designed exclusively for women business leaders.

With support from Fifth Third Bank, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to once again partner with Aileron to provide Dayton’s female business leaders with world-class business coaching, personal development, and ways to eliminate barriers to advancement through the Empower program.