Dayton-area home prices continue upward trajectory in September

“We’re seeing the Ohio real estate market return to a place of balance, with a steady uptick in the level of homes being marketed for sale across most of our markets occurring to help us meet the continued strong demand of consumers eager to take advantage of the historic low interest rates,” said Ohio Realtors President Seth Task.

In the Dayton area, single-family and condominium sales reported by Dayton Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service reached a sales volume of $365 million last month, six million more than the same month in 2020.

Sales year-to-date through September reached 13,016, up almost 3% compared to the same period in 2020 when 12,662 properties closed. Total dollar volume through nine months hit $2.84 billion, a 15% increase.

Single-family and condominium listing entries totaled 1,733 in September, down 8% from September 2020. Listings through the nine-month period totaled 15,580, up 2%.

The overall MLS inventory at month’s end showed 1,374 active properties available for sale, just under a month’s supply based on September’s resale rate. Inventory stood at 2,256 listings.