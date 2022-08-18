BreakingNews
New gun laws bill announced today would make significant changes in Ohio: Here’s what it would do
Dayton-area home sales continue slowdown in July

Rising interest rates and rising prices continue to be felt, with Dayton-area sales of single-family and condominiums falling by more than 9% in July compared to the same month last year, the Dayton Realtors trade group reported Thursday.

Prices continued an upward trajectory as supply was squeezed, with July’s average sales price reaching $250,226, surpassing last year’s average by 11%, the organization said. The median price was also up, reaching $223,500, up more than 17% from last year, the group said.

The 1,551 sales recorded in July produced a cumulative sales volume of more than $388 million, a nearly 0.8% increase from last July.

“The year-to-date figures also shined a light on the realities of the current economy,” Dayton Realtors said.

Dayton Realtors graphic on July 2022 home sales.

Dayton Realtors graphic on July 2022 home sales.

Dayton Realtors graphic on July 2022 home sales.

The number of sales year-to-date continued to fall, as they have since February. The 9,395 units sold dropped 3% from 2021 year-to-date figures at the same point.

But the January-July average sales price increased over 11% to $242,250, while the median price rose 10% to $205,000. Cumulative sales price rose 8% to $2.2 billion.

Supply of listings remains an issue. Listings submitted in July fell, with 1,892 entries, falling 12% from last July’s 2,165 units on the market. For the January-July period, 11,786 listings were entered, which Dayton Realtors described as “relatively flat” compared to last year

