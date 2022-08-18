Dayton-area home sales continue slowdown in July

Prices continued an upward trajectory as supply was squeezed, with July’s average sales price reaching $250,226, surpassing last year’s average by 11%, the organization said. The median price was also up, reaching $223,500, up more than 17% from last year, the group said.

The 1,551 sales recorded in July produced a cumulative sales volume of more than $388 million, a nearly 0.8% increase from last July.