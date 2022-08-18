Dayton-area home sales continue slowdown in July

Rising interest rates and rising prices continue to be felt, with Dayton-area sales of single-family and condominiums falling by more than 9% in July compared to the same month last year, the Dayton Realtors trade group reported Thursday.
Prices continued an upward trajectory as supply was squeezed, with July’s average sales price reaching $250,226, surpassing last year’s average by 11%, the organization said. The median price was also up, reaching $223,500, up more than 17% from last year, the group said.
The 1,551 sales recorded in July produced a cumulative sales volume of more than $388 million, a nearly 0.8% increase from last July.
“The year-to-date figures also shined a light on the realities of the current economy,” Dayton Realtors said.
The number of sales year-to-date continued to fall, as they have since February. The 9,395 units sold dropped 3% from 2021 year-to-date figures at the same point.
But the January-July average sales price increased over 11% to $242,250, while the median price rose 10% to $205,000. Cumulative sales price rose 8% to $2.2 billion.
Supply of listings remains an issue. Listings submitted in July fell, with 1,892 entries, falling 12% from last July’s 2,165 units on the market. For the January-July period, 11,786 listings were entered, which Dayton Realtors described as “relatively flat” compared to last year
