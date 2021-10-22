dayton-daily-news logo
NEW DETAILS: Dayton-area restaurant/sports bar wants to add Kettering site

By Nick Blizzard
26 minutes ago

KETTERING — A Dayton-area restaurant chain isn’t buying the Kettering site it wanted, but it is still looking to expand there.

TJ Chumps co-owner Jim Dunn told the Dayton Daily News another party’s offer was accepted to purchase land in the Kettering Triangle Center between Stroop Road, Wilmington Pike and Woodman Drive.

But Dunn said his Kettering liquor license applications have been approved and the sports bar with locations in Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights and Miamisburg is still shopping for a location in Montgomery County’s most populated suburb.

“Geographical, it fits our needs,” Dunn said, noting the locations in the other suburbs surrounding Dayton. “And Kettering is the largest suburb of Dayton and we don’t have anything there.”

Dunn said the liquor licenses TJ Chumps has can be in many areas of Kettering.

