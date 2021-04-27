Dayton-area schools to offer students COVID vaccine through partnership

“In order to stop the spread of this virus, we all need to do our part. That means continuing to wear a mask and maintain social distance in public, and getting the vaccine if you are eligible,” said Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “We are pleased to partner with Montgomery County schools to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students 16 and older to help put an end to the pandemic.”

To sign up for an appointment, parents and guardians can visit https://www.childrensdayton.org/school-covid-19-vaccines and clinic the link for the appropriate school.