Dayton-area self-storage company starts $2.2M Centerville expansion

Storage Inns of America will increase its 120,000 square feet site at 6400 Bigger Road in Centerville by about one-third and add two jobs, said President and CEO Thomas E. Smith.

Storage Inns of America has eight locations in the area in with other sites in Beavercreek, Dayton, Huber Heights, Moraine, at Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miami Twp. and in Troy, according to Smith.