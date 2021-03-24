Dayton-area self-storage company starts $2.2M Centerville expansion

CENTERVILLE – A Dayton-area self-storage company has started a $2.2 million expansion of its facility near I-675.
Storage Inns of America will increase its 120,000 square feet site at 6400 Bigger Road in Centerville by about one-third and add two jobs, said President and CEO Thomas E. Smith.
Storage Inns of America has eight locations in the area in with other sites in Beavercreek, Dayton, Huber Heights, Moraine, at Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miami Twp. and in Troy, according to Smith.
The 44,000 square foot expansion on Bigger Road will have a large selection of heated and air conditioned one-car garages as well as smaller climate monitored spaces with controlled security access, Smith said.
New units are expected to be available in the fall, he added.