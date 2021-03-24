X

Dayton-area self-storage company starts $2.2M Centerville expansion

Storage Inns of America will increase its units by about one-third to the 120,000 square feet 6400 Bigger Road operation in Centerville and add two jobs, said President and CEO Thomas E. Smith. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Storage Inns of America will increase its units by about one-third to the 120,000 square feet 6400 Bigger Road operation in Centerville and add two jobs, said President and CEO Thomas E. Smith. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – A Dayton-area self-storage company has started a $2.2 million expansion of its facility near I-675.

Storage Inns of America will increase its 120,000 square feet site at 6400 Bigger Road in Centerville by about one-third and add two jobs, said President and CEO Thomas E. Smith.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Kettering manager expects Fraze season to run 6 to 8 weeks

Storage Inns of America has eight locations in the area in with other sites in Beavercreek, Dayton, Huber Heights, Moraine, at Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miami Twp. and in Troy, according to Smith.

The 44,000 square foot expansion on Bigger Road will have a large selection of heated and air conditioned one-car garages as well as smaller climate monitored spaces with controlled security access, Smith said.

New units are expected to be available in the fall, he added.

ExploreEARLIER: Centerville schools selling land to Washington Twp. for new fire station

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.