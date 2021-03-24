JUST IN: Cassano’s Pizza King plans expansion at its Kettering headquarters

The business has a dough manufacturing company that distributes east of the Mississippi River and “we’re working on getting national distribution,” he said.

The company is demolishing a structure at 1630 E. Stroop Road, next to one of its restaurants that sits between the construction site and the company’s main operations.

The new freezer facility would triple its capacity to store dough, he said.

No plans have been submitted for the expansion, but Cassano said he expects them to be finalized this year.