Dayton asks residents to test pipes to find out if they contain lead, copper

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The city of Dayton says it needs the community’s help to determine what materials their water service lines are made of to comply with new proposed federal regulations.

The city is asking residents and property owners to do a scratch test or use a magnet to figure out if their service lines are lead, copper, galvanized steel or plastic.

Community members will be asked to take photographs of their lines and submit them to the city. The city wants to complete an inventory of its water service lines by October to send to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The city’s service line compliance program was created in response to proposed regulatory changes to a federal Lead and Copper Rule that may require public water systems to identify and replace every lead line in their communities.

This could include water lines that connect to people’s homes, which normally are the responsibility of private property owners.

Other water systems around the country have launched similar inventory programs and they usually see community participation rates of about 5% to 10%, said Keshia Kinney, Dayton’s water supply and treatment manager.

The city will use the information it collects to create a predictive model for the service line inventory.

The city also will use plumbing records and historical records and information from earlier modeling work.

Kinney said the city does not have a lead or copper issue in its water system because the city adds a protective coating inside its pipes that separates the pipe materials from the water.

The city says all city residents will receive notification about the “Know Your Pipes Program” through fliers included in water bills, social media posts, billboards and other outreach efforts.

The city expects only 5% to 10% of residents will respond but it is asking for everyone to participate.

City staff also will conduct service line field investigations.

This program applies to water service connections on private property, and not the publicly owned and operated water infrastructure.

In Other News
1
Shriners: Hundreds of Dayton children suffered burns last year
2
Meet Pepper the Robot: ‘We recognize that we need to be able to bridge...
3
When a tongue tie needs cut, area specialists say procedure can provide...
4
More than 230 patients and their families exposed after Montgomery...
5
2-story house a total loss in Dayton fire

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top