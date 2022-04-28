dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton babysitter indicted in child rape case

Theodore Slaughter

Crime & Law
By
A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of sexually assaulting young children he was babysitting earlier this month in Dayton.

Theodore Lee Slaughter, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape of a child younger than 10 and two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

Slaughter reportedly sexually assaulted the children, ages 3 and 5, on April 11 while babysitting, and it was witnessed by the children’s 7-year-old sibling, according to an affidavit.

“Mr. Slaughter than threatened to kill the children if they disclosed what happened,” an affidavit read. “When confronted the next morning by the children’s mother, Mr. Slaughter fled the residence.”

Slaughter is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his April 19 arrest by Dayton police.

