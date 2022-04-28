Dayton babysitter indicted in child rape case

Theodore Lee Slaughter, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape of a child younger than 10 and two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13.

Slaughter reportedly sexually assaulted the children, ages 3 and 5, on April 11 while babysitting, and it was witnessed by the children’s 7-year-old sibling, according to an affidavit.