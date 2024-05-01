Dayton Barbecue Company has grand opening at Lebanon’s Hidden Valley Orchards

BreakingNews
The Dayton Barbecue Company has kicked off its grand opening weekend today, May 1, at Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon.

“I am truly looking forward to finally being available during a set schedule and provided our customers with an unforgettable experience,” Owner Eric Evans said. “To kick off opening week, with the partnership of HVO, we are giving away something special but the only way to get the item is by ordering a mystery item on the menu.”

Customers can expect brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs and smoked chicken by the half pound. Sides include collard greens, green beans, mac n cheese, brisket mac, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and sweet jalapeno cornbread. Dayton Barbecue Company also has baskets with brisket or pulled pork sandwiches, rib tips or shredded chicken. For dessert, there’ i southern style banana pudding.

Through the last two months, DBC has been hosting a series of soft opening events after operating at the orchard for nearly three months last year.

Evans described the partnership with Hidden Valley Orchards as “a match made in heaven.”

“Everything that I envisioned for Dayton Barbecue Company to be ... this place embodies it. From the way that the building is set up to the vibe and feeling of everything here. This is what Dayton Barbecue Company is all about,” Evans said.

Dayton Barbecue Company at HVO is located in the building that previously housed “The Coop at HVO.” Evans said ice cream has been moved to the main building.

More details

Dayton Barbecue Company is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is online at dytbbqco.com or the vendor’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@daytonbbqco).

To learn more about Hidden Valley Orchards, located at 5474 N. Ohio 48 in Lebanon, visit hiddenvalleyorchards.com or the venue’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@hiddenvalleyorchards).

