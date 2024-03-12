Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon permanently welcomes Dayton Barbecue Company

“Everything that I envisioned for Dayton Barbecue Company to be ... this place embodies it. From the way that the building is set up to the vibe and feeling of everything here. This is what Dayton Barbecue Company is all about,” Evans said.

He recalled the overwhelming support he received the first weekend they were the featured vendor at the orchard. He said they sold out of everything they prepared for the entire weekend on Friday. For an event like a food truck rally, Evans typically makes 10 to 12 briskets for the day. When he was at Hidden Valley Orchards, he was making around 24 briskets for Friday, 17 for Saturday and eight for Sunday.

Dayton Barbecue Company at HVO will be located in the building that previously housed “The Coop at HVO.” Evans said ice cream has been moved to the main building.

With this new opportunity, Evans has brought on Dante Roe as general manager. Roe closed his food truck, Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering, in October 2023. Evans said they do have plans to collaborate and feature some of Roe’s favorite items.

Dayton Barbecue Company will feature a menu with meats such as chopped brisket, sliced brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, rib tips, half chicken and quarter chicken. Sides will include mac and cheese, loaded mac, collard greens, green beans and baked beans. Seasonal items planning to make a return this fall include pinto beans and red chili (brisket chili).

The business will have its first soft opening at noon until sold out on Saturday, March 16. Saturday soft openings are planned to continue throughout March and April. The grand opening is May 1.

Dayton Barbecue Company will continue to do pop-ups at Toxic Brew Company, 431 E. Fifth St. in Dayton. In addition, Evans said they are continuing to work on opening a brick-and-mortar in downtown Dayton.

“I’m just ready to serve,” Evans said.

Dayton Barbecue Company will soon be open 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information about Dayton Barbecue Company, visit dytbbqco.com or the vendors Instagram or Facebook pages (@daytonbbqco).

To learn more about Hidden Valley Orchards, visit hiddenvalleyorchards.com or the venue’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@hiddenvalleyorchards).

