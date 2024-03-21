Dayton basketball celebrated with release of UD Flyers bobblehead figurine

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed Dayton Flyers Bobblehead.

“The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in August, are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order,” according to the NBHFM.

The bobblehead is Rudy Flyer, the team mascot. It may be purchased online at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/rudyflyer. Each is individually numbered.

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is seeded 7th in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The first game is set for today in Salt Lake City, Utah.

