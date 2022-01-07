Hamburger icon
Dayton bomb squad detonates ‘hazardous materials’ found in Washington Twp

By Daniel Susco
The Dayton Bomb Squad carried out a controlled detonation of “hazardous materials” in Washington Township after a local family reported the materials on their property.

According to a release, the family reported the materials to the Washington Township Fire Department, who contacted the bomb squad.

The materials were taken to Washington Twp. Fire Station 43, 10499 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, where the bomb squad detonated them with the assistance of the fire department, the release said.

Residents were notified ahead of time with the CodeRed Emergency Alert system and through social media, according to the release.

The release did not say what the materials were, but said that there was no threat to area residents.

Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle thanked the fire department, the bomb squad and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office for their immediate response, saying, “Because of this effort, we were able to notify residents as soon as possible and quickly mitigate the situation.”

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

