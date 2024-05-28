Dayton Brick Shop, a LEGO hotspot, celebrates 2 years at Washington Twp. location

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Brick Shop, which specializes in LEGOs and other brick toys, celebrated two years at its current location in Washington Twp. over the holiday weekend.

The store, at 5519 Bigger Road, first opened in 2020 near Centerville High School and moved the current location after outgrowing the initial space.

“WE Buy, Sell & Trade everything LEGO!” the Dayton Brick Shop said Facebook. On its website, the business said: “We pay cash for new, sealed sets and buy entire collections of new and used sets and bulk tubs of parts.”

In 2022 at the time of the move, owner Nick O’Donnell told the Dayton Daily News his love for LEGO began, like most, when he was a kid.

“My grandma used to babysit us a lot and we would go to JCPenney all the time when she would get her hair done,” he said. “Across from the hair salon is where all the toys were. I would always see the LEGO there.”

In Other News
1
Area schools reviewing cell phone policies following new Ohio law
2
VA celebrates 1 million PACT Act claims granted
3
Nonprofit group Project Riverside seeks change for new site on Ohio 201
4
Dayton residents, leaders argue over new OneFifteen drug recovery...
5
Clearcreek Twp. considering marijuana business ban

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top