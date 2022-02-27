Dayton Business Awards: Dayton attorney, Winner’s Meats honored

Michael J. Millonig of Michael Millonig, LLC in Dayton has been selected for inclusion in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice area of Elder Law. Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer-review survey comprising a total of more than 10.8 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys across the nation. This ranking is reserved for the top 5% of private practice attorneys nationwide.
Millonig has also been Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation since 1998, is an OSBA Board Certified Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Specialist and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys since 1991. The practice of elder law includes preparation of wills, trusts, powers of attorney, living wills, probate, guardianships, planning for special needs children, asset protection planning from lawsuits and protecting estates from nursing home costs.
Winner’s Meats wins big
The month of February was a big one for Winner’s Meats! In Columbus, the Ohio Association of Meat Processors held their annual convention and product competition. Meat packers from all over the state came together to enter their products to see how they fare against their competitors. Winner’s Meats brought home 9 ribbons this year for a variety of different products. They received Grand Champion prizes with their Jalapeno Summer Sausage, Big Kahuna Brat and Skin on Slab Bacon. Winner’s won Reserve Champion with their Wieners, Rind on Bacon, BBQ Pork Ribs and Bacon Fries. They also received 1st place awards for their BBQ Brisket and Smoked Cajun Sausage. After 94 years and 4 generations, “Quality” is still their number 1 priority, and they are bringing home the awards and ribbons to prove it!
Stop by any of their three locations to pick up some of the best meat or check them out at www.winnersmeats.com and have it delivered right to your door.
Park district contracts with Woolpert
HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio — Woolpert has been contracted by the Holmes County Park District to provide survey, engineering and design services to renovate 4 miles of the Holmes County Trail, from Glenmont east to State Route 520. Woolpert will produce detailed construction plans that identify infrastructure repairs to the trail, four bridges, retaining walls and culverts, as well as environmental improvements and aesthetic enhancements.
This $3.6 million project is part of a phased plan to complete the 29-mile Holmes County Trail in northeast Ohio, which is in the heart of Amish country. The trail will be 16 feet wide, except over bridges and when pinched by Black Creek, to accommodate horses and buggies, pedestrians and cyclists. The path was the first recreational trail in the U.S. designed to accommodate Amish buggies. It is part of the 326-mile Ohio to Erie Trail and aligns with the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, which is building a nationwide network of trails by converting former railroad corridors to multiuse public paths.
Woolpert Roads and Bridges Practice Leader Ron Mattox said this project illustrates how an environmentally sensitive area, complete with challenging and beautiful wetlands, can be expertly repurposed to incorporate local resources and improve the livability of a region.
