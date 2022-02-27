Dayton Business Awards: Dayton attorney, Winner’s Meats honored

The month of February was a big one for Winner’s Meats! In Columbus, the Ohio Association of Meat Processors held their annual convention and product competition. Meat packers from all over the state came together to enter their products to see how they fare against their competitors. Winner’s Meats brought home 9 ribbons this year for a variety of different products. They received Grand Champion prizes with their Jalapeno Summer Sausage, Big Kahuna Brat and Skin on Slab Bacon. Winner’s won Reserve Champion with their Wieners, Rind on Bacon, BBQ Pork Ribs and Bacon Fries. They also received 1st place awards for their BBQ Brisket and Smoked Cajun Sausage. After 94 years and 4 generations, “Quality” is still their number 1 priority, and they are bringing home the awards and ribbons to prove it!

Stop by any of their three locations to pick up some of the best meat or check them out at www.winnersmeats.com and have it delivered right to your door.