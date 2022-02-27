Dayton Business People: See who was promoted, hired, honored

Bonnet graduated from Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine and completed her psychiatric residency training at Michigan State University. She also received her Master of Business Administration at the University of Cincinnati. Her areas of focus include psychosis and mood.

Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center is located at 5350 Lamme Rd. in Moraine. For more information call 937-534-4600 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Bostwick joins practice

Kayla Bostwick, FNP, is joining Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia, a Premier Physician Network practice. Bostwick received both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in the Family Nurse Practitioner Program from Cedarville University.

Caption Kayla Bostwick

Bostwick will join Joseph Allen, MD, Elizabeth Swartzwelder-Cozad, MD, Kevin Baker, FNP, Heather Branam, FNP, Samantha Loel, FNP, Brittany Voland, FNP, and Sara Wilson-Rector, FNP, at the practice. The practice is located at 600 Aviator Court, Suite 100, in Vandalia. New patients are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-208-7776.

Interventional Cardiologist joins network

Pratik Choksy, MD, has joined Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular in Vandalia. Dr. Choksy is an interventional cardiologist.

Choksy graduated from the Government Medical College in Surat, India. He went on to complete his residency in internal medicine and cardiology fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. Dr. Choksy speaks three languages: English, Hindi and Gujarati.

Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular is located at 4160 Little York Rd., Suite 20 in Vandalia. For more information call 866-224-9472 or visit ketteringhealthnetwork.org.

Nurse Practitioner joins network

Brittany Dynes, APRN-CNP, has joined Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular in Centerville. Dynes is a knowledgeable nurse practitioner with over 10 years of cardiac and intensive care experience. She is now accepting new patients.

Dynes earned her undergraduate degree from Franklin University and went on to earn a Master of Science in Nursing from Wright State University. Brittany has been a leader in several roles, training others in pharmacology, open heart surgery, infection control, and serving as a preceptor for new nurses and students.

Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular is located at 7677 Yankee St., Suite 140 in Washington Township.

For more information call 866-224-9472 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Family Medicine Physician joins network

Andrew Fellers, MD, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care on Stanfield Road in Troy. Dr. Fellers is a knowledgeable physician and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is currently accepting new patients.

Dr. Fellers attended Kettering College where he received a bachelor’s degree in human biology, graduating magna cum laude. He then went on to pursue his medical degree at Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

Kettering Physician Network Primary Care is located at 700 S. Stanfield Rd., Suite A in Troy. For more information call 937-339-5355 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Physician Assistant joins network

Shawn Hannah, PA-C, has joined Kettering Physician Network Brain & Spine in Kettering.

Hannah is an experienced physician assistant. He received his Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Kettering College and served in the Air Force for 21 years.

Kettering Health Brain & Spine is located at 3700 Southern Blvd., Suite 300 in Kettering. For more information call 937-643-9299 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Primary Care Provider’s join network

Sean Johnson, DO, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Vandalia. Dr. Johnson is a knowledgeable Family Medicine physician and is currently accepting new patients.

Johnson is a graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. His dedication to community health, education, and patient advocacy is reflected in his service on local and national organizations and working to shape health policy at the state and federal level.

Dr. Johnson’s office is located at 1 E. National Rd., Suite 100 in Vandalia. For more information call 937-531-0113 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Ronald Kahn, MD, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care on Far Hills in Kettering and is now accepting new patients.

Kahn is a native to Dayton, and has over 40 years of experience in Family Medicine. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Cincinnati and received his medical degree at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo.

Dr. Kahn’s office is located at 4441 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 937-298-7351 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Retired AF commander joins Woolpert

Woolpert has hired retired Lt. Col. Wayne Kinsel, a former U.S. Air Force commander and public works director, as an aviation design team leader. The highly decorated, motivational leader has managed complex organizations, hundreds of personnel and infrastructure valued at over $3.9 billion.

Kinsel earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and his master’s degree in engineering management from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Certified as a Project Management Professional, Kinsel is known for his exceptional leadership, resource and facilities management, strategic planning and transportation acumen.

Kinsel has been awarded national military honors, including Air Force and Army commendation medals, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal, which he received seven times throughout his career.

Kinsel first worked with Woolpert while serving as a U.S. Air Force programs flight commander in Korea, where the firm crafted an “impressive” area development plan for Osan Air Base. He said his familiarity with the quality of Woolpert’s work and its staff, in addition to its integrated technologies and global growth, drew him to this role.

Physician Assistant joins network

Marie Therese Mualla Oram, PA-C, has joined Kettering Physician Network Brain & Spine at the Kettering location and is now accepting new patients.

Therese is a physician assistant with experience in delivering quality patient care and assisting physicians. She received an undergraduate degree from Calvin College and completed her Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant studies from Dominican University. Therese is fluent in English and Tagalog.

Kettering Health Brain & Spine is located at 3700 Southern Blvd., Suite 300 in Kettering. For more information call 937-643-9299 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Rohr joins practice

Kelsie Rohr, PA-C, is joining Springboro Family Medicine and Franklin Family Practice. Rohr received her Master’s in Physician Assistant Degree from the University of Dayton.

Caption Kelsie Rohr

Rohr will join Ariana Herbert, MD, Joshua Ordway, MD, Melissa Benham, CNP, Leanne Demmitt, FNP, and Mary Lou O’Brien, FNP, at Springboro Family Medicine, located at 630 N. Main St. She will join Aaron Block, MD, and John Waters, FNP, at Franklin Family Practice, located at 8401 Claude Thomas Way. New patients are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling Springboro, 937-748-4211 or Franklin, 937-743-5965.

Chamber welcomes Bellbrook as member sponsoring city

The South Metro Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bellbrook recently announced that Bellbrook has joined the other South of Dayton Cities and Townships in becoming a member sponsor of the Chamber.

City Manager Rob Schommer will have a seat on the Chamber Board of Directors as an appointed member without term limits as do all of the sponsoring governments.

The Chamber actively partners with each member sponsoring government to individually assist their businesses and their commercial needs. Chamber services include: consultation, benefits, networking, contact lists, award programs, business recognition and meetings.

The Chamber also provides one of two State Bureau of Workers’ Compensation organizations in Montgomery County of Ohio.

For more information, contact Rob Schommer, Bellbrook City Manager, 937-848-4666; or Julia Maxton, President South Metro Regional Chamber of Commerce, 937-433-2032, ext. 103.

Spurgeon joins Dayton Rotary Club

Kimberly Spurgeon joined the Dayton Rotary Club on Monday, Jan. 24. Spurgeon is the Chief Financial Officer for the Dayton Art Institute and a resident of Dayton.