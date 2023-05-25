Dayton cancels July 4 festival, cites staffing, safety; fireworks will go on

Credit: Brian Swartz Credit: Brian Swartz

The downtown festival usually requires a significant police presence, plus many other city employees, and police staffing is historically low because of high attrition and a large number of retirements, Parlette said.

The festival is a drain on city resources and ties up police personnel since about 40 police officers usually are assigned to patrol the footprint of the festival, he said.

The festival has attracted 50,000 to 60,000 visitors some years.

The Dayton Police Department during the July 4th holiday often receives many complaints about illegal fireworks being set off and other dangerous activities, like guns being shot into the air.

Last Fourth of July, there was a large car meet-up and parking lot takeover at the Westown shopping center in West Dayton, where officials said people shot off high-grade fireworks and participated in dangerous “hooning” and “automobile circus acts.”

Credit: NICK FALZERANO Credit: NICK FALZERANO

Making people feel safe downtown is a high priority for local leaders and the business community.

Safety perceptions of downtown were hurt last fall when someone fired a gun into the air during the children’s parade at the Dayton Holiday Festival, which sent waves of people running in search of safety.

Dayton’s Lights in Flight festival last year ran from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday July 3 at RiverScape MetroPark, and the event featured live musical acts, food and merchandise vendors and a variety of family-friendly activities.

The festival was cancelled because of COVID in 2020 but returned in 2021. In 2021, the festival ran from noon to 10 p.m.

The city started the Fourth of July Lights in Flight festival in 2014 to replace the annual Cityfolk Fourth of July celebration, which used to lead up the city’s fireworks show but was discontinued because the organization ran into financial troubles.

Cityfolk’s downtown Fourth of July festival began in 2003, but the organization used to host a June festival prior to that.

Parlette said it is disappointing that the festival will not happen this year, but the fireworks show will go on.

He said the best viewing spots will be at Kettering Field, where fireworks will be set off for the second consecutive year. Before last year, fireworks had been detonated at Deeds Point, across from RiverScape.