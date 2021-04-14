Dayton chamber awarded 5-Star Accreditation

The accreditation distinction is awarded in recognition of a chamber’s sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This recognition puts the DACC among the top 1% of chambers of commerce nationwide; only 125 out of 7,000 chambers nationally are 5-Star Accredited.

“Now more than ever, chambers of commerce have stepped up to serve as a resource to the business community and advocates of free enterprise,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “Through the pandemic these chambers continue to lead while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, value in programming and effective communications. They are commended for their sound policies and practices, and for this great accomplishment.”