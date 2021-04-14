Dayton chamber awarded 5-Star Accreditation

The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation, a distinction currently held by only one other chamber of commerce in Ohio.
The accreditation distinction is awarded in recognition of a chamber’s sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This recognition puts the DACC among the top 1% of chambers of commerce nationwide; only 125 out of 7,000 chambers nationally are 5-Star Accredited.
“Now more than ever, chambers of commerce have stepped up to serve as a resource to the business community and advocates of free enterprise,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “Through the pandemic these chambers continue to lead while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, value in programming and effective communications. They are commended for their sound policies and practices, and for this great accomplishment.”
Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their organizational procedures and community involvement. In order to receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology. The self-review can take six to nine months to complete.
“The accreditation process is rigorous and thorough, and allows us to continue to benchmark against other chambers of excellence,” said Chris Kershner, Dayton Area Chamber president and CEO. “To have achieved the highest accreditation level is a testament to our business community, the leadership from our volunteers and the dedication of our staff. When an area business joins our chamber, they can be assured they’re gaining access to top talent, resources, and connections. And at the same time, they can take comfort knowing they’ve invested in an organization that’s being operated efficiently and effectively. The result is a business community that’s united and flourishing. A strong chamber of commerce stands at the center of it all, a secret to business success for our members.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Accreditation review occurs every five years. The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has achieved a 5-star Accreditation since 2005.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.