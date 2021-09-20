Dayton charter school to close for funeral of teacher who died of COVID

Dayton Preparatory Academy will be closed Tuesday following the death of the school’s art teacher.
Dayton Prep, a K-8 public charter school on South Smithville Road, posted on social media that school is closed in observance of the funeral for new teacher Kaylee Dabe.
Dabe, 25, of Xenia, died Sept. 13 at Kettering Health Greene Memorial as a result of COVID-19, according to her obituary.
She was a graduate of Xenia High School and Wright State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Road.
The family has requested that strict COVID guidelines be followed, including social distancing and wearing masks, the obituary stated.
