Dayton Children’s expands mental health services through new outpatient care center in Springboro

Dayton Children's plans to begin construction in 2024 on a behavioral health south campus projected to cost $12 million. This facility is projected to open fall 2024 at 300 West Tech Rd. in Miamisburg. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Children’s Hospital expanded its mental health services Monday at its new Mental Health Outpatient Care Center in Springboro.

The location is next to the hospital’s south campus at 3300 West Tech Road.

“The center marks a significant step in the alignment of multiple mental health programs into a centralized location to better serve families in south Dayton,” according to a statement from the Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Children’s said location will enhance accessibility, convenience and continuity of care for families in need of mental health services.

Services at this location will include:

  • Outpatient therapy
  • Psychology/psychiatry
  • Eating disorders clinic
  • Day treatment (opening late 2025)

“Behavioral health is the defining crisis of this generation, and we are committed to doing everything possible to address it,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s. “Families often require services on a weekly or even daily basis, so having accessible locations close to home helps make the process easier and more convenient.”

