dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Children’s official to join state’s COVID update today

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
9 minutes ago

An official from Dayton Children’s Hospital will join a morning COVID-19 press conference with the Ohio Department of Health today.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dayton Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Mezoff and Adena Health System Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kirk Tucker will speak during the 11 a.m. press conference.

The press conference will be livestreamed on YouTube.

ExploreOhio GOP’s anti-vaccine mandate bill on hold again

We will update this story throughout the press conference.

In Other News
1
Bellbrook city council candidates have common goals, different...
2
2 seek to unseat Jefferson Twp. Trustees incumbents
3
Ohio GOP’s anti-vaccine mandate bill on hold again
4
Retired Kettering officer, owner of SimTrainer shooting range dies
5
Recall: Some Butterball and Kroger ground turkey may contain blue...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top