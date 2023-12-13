Dayton Children’s hosting holiday gift drive for patients Saturday

There are four different ways to donate to the gift drive.

People can make monetary donations at support.daytonchildrens.org/givechildlife which allow a patient’s life staff to shop for items they know the patient wants.

The hospital also has curated gift packages created with patients’ needs in mind. There are options for babies and toddlers, young kids, teens, families and more. Gift package donations can be made online.

Donors can shop from Dayton Children’s Amazon wish list. Any items purchased from the wish list will be sent directly to the hospital.

People who want to do their own shopping can drop gifts off at the holiday drive on Saturday. Dayton Children’s has a wish list of toys and gifts at https://www.childrensdayton.org/wishlist. All donations must be new. Gifts should be left unwrapped.

Dayton Children’s cannot accept the following items:

Used items, including toys, books, electronics, board games, stuffed animals, etc.

Homemade/crochet/knit items, including blankets, clothing, hats, etc.

Blankets or pillowcases

Toys, books and movies with violent themes or weapons, such as Nerf guns, swords, water guns, action figures with weapons, etc.

Sporting equipment/riding toys, such as scooters, skateboards, bicycles, footballs, etc.

Food or candy

Anyone with questions about the gift drive can call Dayton Children’s child life department at 937-641-3303.