Dayton Children’s partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Dayton to host vaccine clinic

The Dayton Children’s Hospital will partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton to provide vaccines for those aged 12 and up on Friday. The clinic will take place at the club’s building on West Stewart Street from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in those aged 12 and up. The clinic will be located at 1828 W. Stewart Street. There is an RTA bus stop near the building.
“We are pleased to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 12 and older, and help put an end to the pandemic,” said Tina Schmitt, manager of employee health and wellness at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “As the mask mandate and restrictions lift in Ohio, it’s important to get this age group vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus and protect our community.”
The clinic will accept walk-ins, but patients can also make an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
“We are happy to partner with Dayton Children’s to offer a convenient, accessible place for our children and families to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Tara Marlow, chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton. “This is an important step in restoring our community and returning to some sense of normalcy, particularly for the Black community, which has experienced higher rates of infection and death during the pandemic. I urge all our citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine clinic should be directed to Dayton Children’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-746-KIDS (5437).