Dayton Children’s partnering with Boys & Girls Club of Dayton to host vaccine clinic

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in those aged 12 and up. The clinic will be located at 1828 W. Stewart Street. There is an RTA bus stop near the building.

“We are pleased to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 12 and older, and help put an end to the pandemic,” said Tina Schmitt, manager of employee health and wellness at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “As the mask mandate and restrictions lift in Ohio, it’s important to get this age group vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus and protect our community.”