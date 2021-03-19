Dayton Children’s to start administering COVID vaccines next week

Starting next week, Dayton Children’s Connor Child Health Pavilion will join more than 1,300 providers administering the coronavirus vaccine.
Dayton Children’s will start vaccinations on Wednesday, March 24.
“We are honored to be able to continue to support the community in the vaccination efforts,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in the right direction of ending this pandemic. We welcome with open arms anyone who would like to receive their vaccine to do so at Dayton Children’s.”
Anyone eligible for the vaccine will be able to register for an appointment by visiting https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ and selecting Dayton Children’s as their preferred provider.
As of Friday, Ohioans ages 40 and older and other with cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity are able to be vaccinated. Starting March 29, people ages 16 and older will be eligible.
“We especially welcome our younger population of teenagers and young adults to Dayton Children’s to receive their vaccine,” said Mezoff. “We encourage this group to lead the way among their peers and join the many Americans who have already been vaccinated.”
More than 2.6 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 1.5 million have finished the vaccine.