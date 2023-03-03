X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus break daily rainfall record for today

Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus all broke the daily rainfall record for today.

ExplorePHOTOS: Record rainfall leads to flooding concerns, road closures

A record rainfall of 2.31 inches was set in Dayton, which broke the old record of 1.21 set in 1953.

With rain still falling, the National Weather Service said the record would be updated at the end of the day.

The record of 1.95 inches was recorded in Cincinnati, which broke the old record of 1.4 inches set in 1977.

Columbus recorded 1.45 inches, which broke the old record of 1.31 set in 2020.

In Other News
1
Several thousand without power as wind, rain pounds region
2
Strong wind, steady rain knocks down billboard, trees and floods roads...
3
Seven file to run for two Dayton City Commission seats
4
Reward increased to $20,000 for missing Dayton woman
5
Summit focuses on preparing Dayton area children to enter school

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top