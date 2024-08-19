Dayton, Columbus settle lawsuit with BCI over background check system

BCI still denies the allegations Dayton and Columbus leveled in their lawsuit, but the agency and the cities have agreed to work together to try to improve the background check system, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records.

BCI, which is overseen by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, pledged to try to develop and implement a self-service portal to help reporting agencies resolve errors or omissions in their criminal history records, that are mandatory under state and federal law.

BCI agreed to create a Grants Advisory Committee, with representation from Dayton and Columbus, that will explore ways to use federal funds to help reporting agencies ensure they submit criminal history information to BCI.

The cities and BCI have vowed to work together to secure funding to help reporting agencies submit criminal history records electronically.

They also promise to create a dashboard that shows reporting agencies’ compliance rates with submitting criminal history information.

Dayton and Columbus and BCI have pledged to advocate for state legislation that supports enforcement of mandatory reporting requirements and regular audits of their reporting activities. The parties also said they will advocate for mandatory electronic reporting of fingerprints to BCI.

This story will be updated.