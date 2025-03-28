Dayton contractor celebrates spot on $46B Air Force contract

Explore Defense firm Infinity Labs expands downtown Dayton home

Infinity Labs has secured a prime award on the $46 billion multiple-award IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity) contract managed by AFLCMC at Eglin Air Force Base.

The center’s Armament Directorate is located at Eglin in Florida. But the center itself is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

EWAAC supports the development, acquisition, and modernization of weapons technologies and systems.

“The success of this capture is a testament to our teams’ transformative work across operating locations and engineering disciplines,” Infinity said in a statement.

The work involved includes computer modeling and simulation, cyber work, advanced research and development, digital engineering and more.

According to Infinity’s Huntsville operations lead Kenton Brazelle, “The EWAAC vehicle opens doors for our existing customers and those that have been trying to reach Infinity for some time.”

“It’s been a good start to 2025,” said Jason Molnar, Infinity’s co-founder and chief growth and marketing officer.

Headquartered in Dayton, Infinity Labs specializes in computer modeling, simulation, analysis and other areas.

The company was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 75% of its employees are in Ohio. Others work from across the continent in several states.