Dayton contractor chosen in Air Force intranet software project

Dayton defense contractor JJR Solutions is celebrating a new contract win.

JJR has been chosen to improve the employee intranet experience for the Air Force Program Executive Office (PEO) Business Enterprise Systems (BES) Directorate in a new Customer Experience and Service Design contract.

The directorate of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center provides IT and networking solutions for warfighters.

“We’re excited to be leveraging our Total Experience (TX) capabilities and Digital Workforce Solution to transform BES’ current intranet into a more user-friendly and efficient platform,” said JJR Solutions President and Chief Operating Officer Carly Cox.

This intranet redesign work will include a hoteling feature to coordinate locations and seating for the approximately 900 employees assigned to various BES offices in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base area, said Renee Hess, who serves as the JJR program manager for the contract.

Hoteling in this context is when a remote or traveling employee needs to reserve desk space at an office they wouldn’t normally work in.

Perhaps the person normally works from home but needs to come into the office for a day; or perhaps the person is traveling in from another Air Force base and needs a temporary desk in a facility, a JJR communication director explained. Hoteling software allows the person to see the floor plan of available spaces/desks at the site and reserve a space/desk for themselves.

“It will also allow visitors from BES locations nationwide to schedule a seat at one of the local BES offices,” Hess said. “Our human-centered approach will make their existing systems and processes more streamlined so they can focus more time on their mission.”

Hess will lead a team of JJR experts in Dayton; Washington, DC; and Florida to accomplish this work.

The contract base period began July 10, 2023, and runs through July 9, 2024, with four option years available.

The contract is through JJR’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Basic Ordering Agreement, which is available to any federal agency.

Headquartered in downtown Dayton’s Avante Garde building, JJR Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.