Dayton couple sues Astroworld rapper for wrongful death after loss of unborn child

The suit — initially filed in November but amended in December — cites the defendants’ “failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff and supervise the event” as a direct and proximate cause of Williamson’s injuries and death of their unborn child.

University of Dayton student Franco Patino, 21, of Naperville, Illinois, died the night of the stampede along with his best friend Jacob Jurinek.

Patino’s parents, Julio and Teresita Patino, also filed a lawsuit in November against the rapper, promoters and security firms, seeking more than $1 million in damages and demanding a jury trial. Their son “suffered devastating and fatal injuries” when he was “kicked, stepped on, trampled and crushed” during the crowd surge, the suit stated.

His friends, family and the university are collaborating to create a scholarship for multi-ethnic students in memory of Patino, who was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and was working an engineering co-op program at AtriCure Inc. in Mason.

A document filed Monday in Harris County revealed that more than 700 attendees who sued after the festival reported they suffered injuries that required “extensive” medical treatment. Also, more than 4,900 claimed they suffered some form of injury, Rolling Stone reported Thursday.

Scott has denied responsibility and offered to pay for funeral costs of the victims who died.

He performed publicly May 8 at a Miami nightclub for the first time since the November Astroworld tragedy, the Rolling Stone reported.