Dayton cruiser struck during traffic stop; suspect arrested after chase

A suspect was arrested after a police chase Thursday evening that began when a driver struck a police cruiser as he fled a traffic stop in Dayton.
Police tried to pull over the driver around 5 p.m. on Springfield Street in Dayton. The driver hit the cruiser while fleeing but no officers were injured, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The officers then initiated a pursuit, which ended with the suspect taken into custody on Interstate 75 at Needmore Road.
The suspect’s identity and potential charges were not released.
The dispatch center also had no information about why police tried to stop the driver.