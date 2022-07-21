Dayton Daily News wins 14 state journalism awards

In more specialized categories, Dayton Daily News reporter Lynn Hulsey won first place for business/consumer reporting, and Kaitlin Schroeder won first place for science/medical/health care reporting.

Judges praised Hulsey’s “consistent writing style” and “relatable photography and solid infographics.” Schroeder’s article “Ohioans urged to get mental health care during pandemic” was singled out by judges as “comprehensive, helpful, pointed.”

The following Dayton Daily News staff members and freelancers won awards:

Dayton Daily News staff: best of show - best special section: first place for Buckeyes Extra

The Dayton Daily News awards in the Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest came in the large circulation print category (60,000 or greater).

The Journal-News in Butler County had three winners in the small circulation print category (fewer than 60,000):