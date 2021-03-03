X

Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun finalists for Ohio AP awards

By Jen Balduf

Journalists producing stories and photos for the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun were named finalists for 14 awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest.

The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced later along with General Excellence, Hall of Fame, Rising Star and First Amendment winners.

“We’re very proud when our work is given recognition in our industry,” Dayton Daily News Editor Jim Bebbington said. “There are a lot of great journalists in Ohio. Our journalists work hard to help our readers know what is going on in our communities.”

Here’s a look at the local finalists:

Best Headline Writer: Sean McClelland

Best Business Writer: Lynn Hulsey

Best Columnist: Amelia Robinson

Best Graphics Artist: Alexis Larsen

Best Sports Columnist: Tom Archdeacon

Best Sports Feature Writer: Tom Archdeacon

Best Sports Writer: Tom Archdeacon

Best Sports Enterprise: Marcus Hartman

Best Daily Sports Section: Dayton Daily News

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Alexis Larsen

Best News Photo: Springfield News-Sun photographer Bill Lackey, two entries

Best Investigative Reporting: Laura Bischoff, “Householder Case, HB6 Fight and Role of Dark Money”

Best Full Page Design: Mark Toerner

In all, 52 daily newspapers submitted 1,418 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2020.

Entries from journalists of the Dayton Daily News and Springfield News-Sun, both owned by Cox Enterprises, were judged by editors from The Detroit News and MLive.

The Associated Press is a nonprofit news cooperative representing newspapers and broadcast stations in the United States.

