Dayton electric company AES Ohio files for higher distribution rates

“This request reflects the need to align rates with the evolving costs of providing safe, reliable and modern electric service,” the company said.

The Dayton Daily News earlier reported that late last month, the utility alerted the PUCO this application was coming.

In a sample of a letter the electric utility sent to local governments, the company said it would file by Nov. 29 to ask for a rate increase that would raise monthly electric bills by $21.75, a more than 14% increase for customers using a certain amount of electricity.

“AES Ohio will ask the PUCO to approve rates that include these investments and align the value of electric distribution service with its costs,” the company said in the sample letter filed with the PUCO in late October. “If the PUCO approves this request, then the monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) would increase by $21.75, a 14.2% increase to the total bill for Standard Service Offer customers.”

In Ohio, average residential electricity usage reaches about 873 kWh a month.

“Investments in long-term reliability are vital as we face increased storm severity, rising service demands and the need to support economic growth in our region,” AES Ohio President Tom Raga said Friday. “At the same time, we are focused on creating a more modern and seamless customer experience for the people and the businesses we serve.”