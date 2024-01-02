Dayton fire chief to retire at end of month

Jeff Lykins, the chief and director of the Dayton Fire Department, will retire at the end of the month after 32 years with the department.
Members of the fire service throughout the Miami Valley and interested community members are invited to a retirement celebration open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at 200 McFadden Ave. in the Ohio Task Force 1 building next to the Dayton Fire Department training center.
Lykins started with the Dayton Fire Department in 1992. He was promoted to fire lieutenant in 2000, fire captain in 2008, assistant fire chief in 2015 and deputy chief in 2017.
The city has not said who will replace Lykins, who replaced former chief Jeff Payne who retired in January 2020 after 31 years with the department.
