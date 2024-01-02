Dayton fire chief to retire at end of month

Jeff Lykins, the chief and director of the Dayton Fire Department, will retire at the end of the month after 32 years with the department.

Members of the fire service throughout the Miami Valley and interested community members are invited to a retirement celebration open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at 200 McFadden Ave. in the Ohio Task Force 1 building next to the Dayton Fire Department training center.