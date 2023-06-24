Dayton Fire Department historian known for his service to community

Funeral services for a Dayton Fire Department historian known for his long service with the department will be held Monday.

Retired Dayton firefighter Larry C. Ables died on Saturday, June 17. He was 65.

He retired from the Dayton Fire Department as a captain after a 33-year-long career. After leaving the department, Ables worked as program director for the Fire Science Academy at Sinclair Community College up until his death.

Along with his work as a firefighter, Ables was a member of the Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus, and was a Dayton Fire Department historian.

“He loved collecting fire memorabilia, going to fire musters with his wife, having barbecues with his family, and watching Looney Tunes with his grandchildren,” his obituary reads.

Ables is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda, and their three children, along with six grandchildren, and many family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a funeral service will be held the following day, on Tuesday, June 27, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park.

Both services will be held at Fairhaven Church 637 E. Whipp Road in Centerville, with Pastor Tim Winton officiating.