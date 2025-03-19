Dayton food pantry continues with mobile services after truck catches fire

“Today we still have mobile going strong,” said With God’s Grace Executive Director Nicole Adkins. “We did not stop. We were able to get everything organized at a fast pace to make sure our mobile (event) went on as planned.”

The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. at a trailer near the pantry’s loading dock.

“We’re grateful that it was just the truck and not the building. It could’ve been a lot worse. I have to thank Dayton Fire Department for reacting and being able to contain the fire to the truck and not let it go into our building,” Adkins said.

The fire department is investigating why the fire started and how.

Adkins said two males were seen leaving the area on a bicycle and skateboard.

Anyone with information should call the Dayton Fire Department at 937-333-4500.

Those interested in learning more about and donating to With God’s Grace can visit www.withgodsgracepantry.org.