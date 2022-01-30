Dayton Foodbank changes food distribution hours this week

The Dayton Foodbank temporarily changed it drive-thru hours and days for food distribution this week in preparation for a winter storm forecasted later in the week.
The new times and day for food distribution at 56 Armor Place will be:
- Monday, Jan. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Drive-thru distribution will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Seniors who receive CSFP distribution via The Foodbank’s programs will not be able to on Thursday and will receive a phone call from their staff with further information this week, a released said.
Anyone in need of emergency food assistance should call United Way’s HelpLine at 937-225-3000.
