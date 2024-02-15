Dayton group donates 500 teddy bears for kids in care of Children Services

National Council of Negro Women has led effort for 21 years; bears are ‘something for them to hang onto ... in a difficult and stressful time.’

The National Council of Negro Women’s Dayton Section donated almost 500 teddy bears to Montgomery County Children Services on Wednesday, to be given to children in the agency’s care.

“We have been partnering with Montgomery County Children Services for over 20 years,” said Donna Kuykendall, teddy bear roundup chair for the organization. “It’s for children in need — children in foster care, children who are going through difficult times. It’s important to us that we let the children know that they are seen, that they are valued and that they are loved.”

Jennie Cole, deputy assistant director of Montgomery County Children Services, said over 700 kids are in the agency’s care.

“When they come to visitation, when they come to see our nurse, it’s nice to have something for them to hang onto and to comfort them during a difficult and stressful time,” Cole said.

Kuykendall said the teddy bears provide security to children, adding of Valentine’s Day, “What better day of the year to show how much we care about them?”

Cole said for some kids, the stuffed animals just give them “something to call their own” in a rough time.

“When caseworkers can hand them a teddy bear, something that they can hang onto, sometimes it breaks down that barrier of emotion, and they can start to talk out their feelings,” she said.

