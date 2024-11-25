Dayton gunshot victim involved in crash succumbs to injuries

Before police arrived, dispatch reported there was an additional call in the area in the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue regarding an injury crash involving someone in a car who had been shot. Officers responded to both locations, Lt. Steven Bauer said.

“An occupant, 34-year-old male, of the vehicle that caused the crash had been struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” Bauer said.

The man’s name has not been released.

A woman driving a car that fled the shooting with the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the wreck and the other driver was not injured, the lieutenant said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.